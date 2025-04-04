BREAKING: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol removed from office as Constitutional Court upholds impeachment

Seoul: South Korea’s Constitutional Court has upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, officially removing him from office. In a unanimous 8-0 decision, the court ruled in favor of the impeachment case, sealing Yoon’s fate amid political turmoil.
Yoon’s impeachment was initiated over allegations of abuse of power and mishandling of state affairs. The ruling marks a historic moment in South Korea’s political landscape, making Yoon the second president in the nation’s history to be removed through impeachment.