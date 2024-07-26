Friday, July 26, 2024
     
'This is going to be historic': Barack Obama endorses Kamala Harris as presidential candidate

Barack Obama had earlier praised Joe Biden after the latter withdrew from the US presidential race, but stopped short of endorsing Harris. The US Vice President is on course to become the first woman of Indian and Black heritage to contest on a major party's ticket in the November elections.

Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Washington Updated on: July 26, 2024 14:47 IST
Barack Obama endorses US Vice President Kamala Harris.
Image Source : AP/REUTERS Barack Obama endorses US Vice President Kamala Harris.

US Elections 2024: Former US President Barack Obama ended days of speculation as he and Michelle Obama formally endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee, saying that she has the "vision, character and the strength that this critical moment demands". The ex-President and his wife endorsed Harris, 59, over a one-minute long private phone call.

"We called to say Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," Obama told Harris over the phone call. "I am proud of you. This is going to be historic," said Michelle Obama

This is a breaking story. More details to be added.

