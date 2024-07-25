'Radical Left lunatic': Trump attacks Kamala Harris in first rally since Biden's departure | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in North Carolina.

North Carolina: As President Joe Biden's abrupt departure from the presidential race paved the way for Vice President Kamala Harris' entry, Democrat supporters, party leaders and political organisations have overwhelmingly backed her as she won enough delegates to become the party's official nominee. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump tried to quash some of that momentum in an aggressive speech at his first rally since Biden quit, where he called Harris a "radical Left lunatic".

Harris, the first Black woman and Asian American to serve as vice president, would become the first woman elected president if she prevails on November 5. In the three days since Biden's decision, Harris has pulled in broad support across the Democratic Party and revitalised its election campaign. Harris has served as the point person for the Biden administration on the issue of abortion, which is expected to become even more central to the campaign with her at the top of the ticket.

Trump launched a barrage of attacks on both Harris and Trump. "As you know, three days ago, we officially defeated the worst president in the history of our country, crooked Joe Biden. He quit because he was losing so badly in the polls, he was down in every single poll and down by a lot, so he quit," he said, adding that the 81-year-old President was threatened by Democrats to either leave or be "thrown out".

Trump calls Harris 'radical, lunatic'

Turning his full focus on Harris, Trump, 78, said, "So now we have a new victim to defeat lyin’ Kamala Harris. Lyin’, L Y I N apostrophe, the most incompetent and far-left vice president in American history. By the way, they did a poll, she was rated the worst vice president in history."

"For three and a half years, lyin’ Kamala Harris has been the ultraliberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe. She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country if she ever gets the chance to get into office. We're not going to let that happen," the former US President added. Trump routinely uses insults in attacking his opponents and made clear he planned to ignore advice that he take a softer line.

He attacked Harris as a driving force in the Biden administration who should be held responsible for its policies on immigration and other issues. "Kamala voted in favour of deadly sanctuary cities, she supports decriminalizing illegal border crossings and she supports mass amnesty for all illegals... Joe Biden made her the border czar and that's when it really got bad. She launched a colossal illegal alien invasion of our country. She said, ‘come on in,’ remember?” he said.

“As border czar, Kamala threw open our borders and allowed 20 million illegal aliens to stampede into our country from all over the world... Kamala's deadly destruction of America's borders is completely and totally disqualifying. She shouldn't even be allowed to run for president. What she's done, she's committed crimes," Trump further claimed.

Trump's plans for office

The Republican candidate said he would terminate every single open border policy of the Biden-Harris administration on the first day of his return to the White House. He also pledged to seat the US border and stop the "Kamala Harris invasion" without delay. "In addition to her horrendous record as Vice President, Kamala Harris has also been caught red-handed, perpetrating the biggest scandal in American political history. For three and a half years, Harris shamelessly lied to the public, to cover up Joe Biden's mental unfitness, claiming that crooked Joe was at the absolute top of his game," he remarked.

He also called the Vice President "crazy" and that his position was eight points higher than hers in the polls because "she is so radical". Trump claimed Harris wanted abortions in the eighth and ninth month of pregnancy. "She even voted against legislation that would require medical providers to give care to babies born alive after an attempted abortion," he said.

'Best way forward is to pass the torch': Biden

Biden, 81, made his first address to the nation after abruptly pulling out of the US presidential race, where he said he revered the office, but asserted that democracy was at stake and it was more important than any title. The President further said the best way forward is to "pass the torch" to a new generation" and that he needed to unite the Democratic Party in a critical time when it saw deep divisions and was seemingly about to be swept by a Trump wave.

"I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America's future all merited a second term. But nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition. So I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation," he added.

His advisers say he intends to hold campaign events and fundraisers benefiting Harris, whom Biden praised as “tough” and “capable," albeit at a far slower pace than if he had remained on the ballot himself. Biden, his aides say, knows that if Harris loses, he'll be criticised for staying in the race too long and not giving her or another Democrat time to effectively mount a campaign against Trump.



