'Revere this office, love my country more': Biden in first remarks since exiting US presidential race

Image Source : REUTERS US President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House.

Washington: US President Joe Biden, 81, made his first address to the nation after abruptly pulling out of the US presidential race, where he would have competed against rival Donald Trump, and passing the torch to his second-in-command Kamala Harris. In his remarks, Biden said he revered the office, but asserted that democracy was at stake and it was more important than any title.

"I revere this office but I love my country more. It's been the honour of my life to serve as your president. But in the defense of democracy, which is a stake, I think it’s more important than any title. I draw strength and I find joy in working for the American people. But this sacred task of perfecting our union, it’s not about me, it's about you, your families, your futures. It's about we, the people," Biden said from the Oval Office.

The President further said the best way forward is to "pass the torch" to a new generation" and that he needed to unite the Democratic Party in a critical time when it saw deep divisions and was seemingly about to be swept by a Trump wave. "I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America's future all merited a second term. But nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition. So I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation," he added.

More details to be added.