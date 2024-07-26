'Freedom of choice': India's response to US 'disappointment' over PM Modi's Russia visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

New Delhi: India on Thursday defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia and his meeting with President Vladimir Putin after the United States expressed disappointment about the symbolism and the timing of the visit at a time when Washington was hosting the NATO Summit. The remarks came as the US has voiced increasing concern over growing India-Russia ties.

At a Congressional hearing on Tuesday, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu told American lawmakers, said, "I could not agree with you more about our disappointment about the symbolism and the timing of Prime Minister Modi’s trip to Moscow. We are having those tough conversations with our Indian friends."

“I assure you, may be if I could just take a moment to put into context that visit. Prime Minister Modi, two weeks before he went to Moscow, also saw President Zelenskyy on the margins of the G7 summit in Italy," said Lu, as he was responding to a question from Congressman Joe Wilson, a former co-chair of the Caucus of India and Indian Americans in this regard.

"Then we were looking very carefully at what Modi did when he was in Moscow. We did not see any new major defence deals. We saw no major discussion of technology cooperation. In addition, you have Modi having said in front of Putin on live television, his feeling that the war in Ukraine could not be won on the battlefield and the pain that he felt watching the death of children in war,” he further mentioned. Lu also said India had cancelled billions of dollars in defence purchases over the last two-and-a-half years because the "Russians can't deliver anymore".

India's response to US concerns

Speaking at a regular press briefing on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India has long-standing relationship with Russia, that is based on mutuality of interests. In a multi-polar world, all countries have the freedom of choice. It is essential for everybody to be mindful of and appreciate such realities."

Last week, the US had urged India to use its long-standing relationship with Russia to tell Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his "illegal war" in Ukraine. Several US departments expressed concerns over India-Russia relations in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile visit to Moscow, where he was greeted by Putin as a "dear friend".

"India has a longstanding relationship with Russia. I think that’s well-known. And we have – speaking for the United States – encouraged India to utilise that relationship with Russia, that longstanding relationship and the unique position that they have, to urge President Putin to end his illegal war and to find a just peace, a lasting peace to this conflict; to tell Vladimir Putin to respect the UN Charter, to respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty – sovereignty," said the US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in a briefing.

Prior to that, the White House called India a "strategic partner" and said its relationship with Russia can persuade Putin to end the over two-year war in Ukraine. "So we think it's critical that all countries, including India, support efforts to realize an enduring and just peace when it comes to Ukraine. It is important for all our allies to realise this and so we also believe India's long-standing relationship with Russia gives it the ability to urge President Putin, to end his brutal war, an unprovoked war in Ukraine," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

What did PM Modi, Putin agree on?

PM Modi and Putin have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030 from about $65 billion at present, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra. In a major diplomatic victory for India, Russia agreed to New Delhi's demand to ensure the early release and return to the home of the Indian nationals working in the Russian military as support staff after Prime Minister Modi strongly raised the issue with President Vladimir Putin.

The Indian leader was bestowed with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia's highest civilian award. The order was presented to the Prime Minister of India for his distinguished contribution to the development of a privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly ties between the two countries.

