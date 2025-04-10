Tahawwur Rana's trial in 26/11 attack case to be held in Delhi, NIA gets Centre's nod Tahawwur Rana is en route to India from the US following his extradition in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has received official sanction from the Union Law Ministry to conduct the long-pending trial of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in Delhi.

The approval was granted at 4:30 PM on Wednesday. As part of the legal coordination, two Inspectors General (IGs), one Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and one Superintendent of Police (SP) will work closely with the agency’s legal team to steer the trial proceedings.

In view of the high-profile nature of the case, the Delhi Police SWAT team will be deployed for the secure movement of NIA officers. Additionally, the Delhi Police Special Cell has been put on high alert, and SWAT commandos have been stationed at the airport.

The outer perimeter will be manned by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) security wing and local police for added security.

Special prosecutor appointed

The Government has appointed Narender Mann, Advocate, as Special Public Prosecutor to conduct the trial and related proceedings in NIA Case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI on behalf of the National Investigation Agency. He will represent the NIA before the NIA Special Courts in Delhi and the Appellate Courts for a period of three years from the date of publication of this notification, or until the completion of the trial in the said case, whichever occurs earlier, an official release said.