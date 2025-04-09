Donald Trump hikes tariff on China yet again to 125%, authorises 90-day pause for other countries Taking to social media, Donald Trump said that based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, he raised the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately.

A day after imposing a sweeping 104% tariff on all Chinese goods, effective from midnight on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hiked tariff yet again to 125% on all Chinese goods. Taking to social media, Trump said that based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, he raised the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately.

"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable. Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump said on TruthSocial.