Delhi-NCR weather update: Rains likely, relief from heatwave as temperatures dip Delhi-NCR is likely to see light rain and thunderstorms on April 10 and 11, bringing temporary relief from the ongoing heatwave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies, gusty winds, and a slight dip in temperatures during this period.

Delhi-NCR weather update: The Delhi-NCR region is expected to get a temporary break from the ongoing heatwave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts thunderstorms and light rainfall over the next two days. According to the IMD, Delhi and its neighbouring areas are likely to witness cloudy skies on April 10 (Thursday) and April 11 (Friday). The department has predicted "light rains or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorm and gusty winds" during this period, with wind speeds possibly reaching up to 40 kmph.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on April 10 is expected to range between 38°C and 40°C, while the minimum could remain between 24°C and 26°C. On April 11 and 12, the maximum temperature is forecast to drop slightly to 36°C–38°C. The minimum temperature on April 11 is expected to be between 23°C and 25°C, and between 18°C and 20°C on April 12 (Saturday).

No significant rainfall is predicted beyond April 12, but the IMD does not anticipate a return of heatwave conditions for the remainder of the week. However, temperatures are likely to start soaring from Monday, April 14, again next week.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded its highest minimum temperature for April in the past three years, with the mercury settling at 25.6°C—5.6 degrees above the seasonal average. The weather department noted that minimum temperatures had not reached 25°C in both 2024 and 2023. According to IMD data, the highest minimum temperature this year so far has been 24°C, while last year, it was 23.6°C.