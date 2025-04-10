Bengaluru water tariff hike takes effect today: BWSSB rolls out new slab system to curb excess usage Today, BWSSB will implement revised water tariffs in Bengaluru with a new slab-based pricing structure. While essential usage remains affordable, high-end or 'luxury' water consumption will attract up to 1 paisa per litre. The move aims to reduce wastage and bridge operational deficits.

Starting April 10, Bengaluru residents will face a hike in water tariffs as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) rolls out a revised slab-based pricing structure. The hike, aimed at targeting high-end consumption, will charge up to 1 paisa per litre for what officials describe as "luxury usage." "Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is set to revise water tariffs with the intent of ensuring financial sustainability while minimizing the burden on the common citizen. An official order notifying the new rates will be issued on April 10," said BWSSB Chairman Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar, adding that essential water use will remain affordable while excessive consumption will incur higher charges.

Revised tariffs for domestic users:

0–8,000 litres/month: 0.15 paise per litre

8,001–25,000 litres/month: 0.40 paise per litre

25,001–50,000 litres/month: 0.80 paise per litre

Above 50,000 litres (up to 1 lakh litres): 1 paisa per litre

High-rise apartments tariffs:

0–2 lakh litres/month: 0.30 paise per litre

2–5 lakh litres/month: 0.60 paise per litre

5–10 lakh litres/month: 1.00 paise per litre

Commercial and industrial use:

Charges will range between 0.90 paise to 1.90 paise per litre, based on total monthly usage.

Minimal impact on households

According to BWSSB, most households will see a minimal increase of Rs 20–30 per month, while commercial users may experience a Rs 50–60 rise. "This revision is long overdue," said Manohar, citing a 107 per cent increase in electricity costs and a 122.5 per cent rise in operational expenses over the last decade. BWSSB currently incurs a monthly deficit of Rs 80 crore.

Annual tariff hike clause introduced

The board also announced an automatic 3 per cent annual increase in water tariffs beginning April 1 of each year to account for rising operational costs.

Bills with the revised rates will be issued from May onwards. The board hopes the hike will not only help bridge its revenue gap but also encourage sustainable and responsible water usage among citizens.

