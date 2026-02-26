Anil Ambani grilled for nine hours by ED in RCOM fraud probe, called again on Friday

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Anil Ambani for more than nine hours on Thursday during the second round of interrogation linked to an alleged bank fraud and money laundering investigation involving his group company Reliance Communications (RCOM). Officials said he has been summoned again on Friday for questioning in a separate case related to an alleged loan fraud against Yes Bank. The 66-year-old industralist reached the ED office in central Delhi at around 10:30 am and left close to 8:20 pm. According to officials, the agency has recorded his statement under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Probe covers alleged Rs 40,000 crore bank fraud

The investigation pertains to an alleged bank fraud of more than Rs 40,000 crore involving RCOM. Ambani was also questioned earlier by the agency in August 2025 regarding the alleged loan fraud against Yes Bank. In January, the ED arrested former RCOM president Punit Garg as part of the ongoing probe. The agency earlier claimed that the allegedly laundered funds were "diverted" through multiple foreign subsidiaries and offshore entities of RCOM. Multiple companies belonging to Ambani are under scrutiny for alleged loan fraud which prompted the ED to set up a special investigation team on the recent directions of the Supreme Court of India.

ED attaches Ambani's Mumbai home 'Abode'

In a major development on Wednesday, the ED attached Ambani's Mumbai residence 'Abode', valued at Rs 3,716 crore, under the anti-money laundering law. The agency informed the Supreme Court that it has filed three money laundering cases against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group to investigate alleged bank loan fraud and financial irregularities.

CBI registers new case, conducts searches

In a parallel action, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a fresh case on Thursday against Ambani and RCOM for allegedly cheating Bank of Baroda between 2013 and 2017, causing a reported wrongful loss of more than Rs 2,220 crore to the bank. Searches were also carried out at his residence and offices linked to RCOM.

