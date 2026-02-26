India set up virtual quarterfinal vs West Indies with dominating win over Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

Chennai:

The Indian team performed brilliantly against Zimbabwe in game 48 of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The two sides locked horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26. The clash saw the Indian team post a total of 256 runs and limit Zimbabwe to a score of 184 and won the game by 72 runs

The clash saw India coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The side opened the innings with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma scoring 24 and 55 runs, respectively. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav scored 38 and 33 runs, respectively.

Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma went unbeaten on scores of 50* and 44* runs, respectively, as India posted a total of 256 runs in the first innings, which is the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history.

As for Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani, Tinotenda Maposa, and Sikandar Raza took one wicket each.

Bennett’s knock in vain as India register victory in Chennai

Speaking of the run chase, Zimbabwe opened its innings with Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani. While Bennett played a brilliant knock, Marumani scored 20 runs in just as many deliveries. Dion Myers added six runs on the board, with Sikandar Raza scoring 31 runs in 21 deliveries.

Ryan Burl was dismissed on a duck, but Bennett stood strong and scored 97* runs in 59 deliveries. However, his knock proved to be in vain, as none of the other batters amounted to much.

India’s Arshdeep Singh was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name. Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel took one wicket each as well. In the second innings, Zimbabwe was limited to just 184 as India won the game by 72 runs and kept their dreams of the knockout stages alive.

