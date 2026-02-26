Aiden Markram surpasses Rohit Sharma, achieves major milestone as South Africa skipper in T20 World Cup

Ahmedabad :

South Africa put forth a brilliant performance against the West Indies in game 47 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides locked horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 26. The West Indies were put under early pressure by South Africa’s bowlers, but the performances of Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd saw the Windies post a total of 176 runs.

In the run chase, it was the performance of Aiden Markram that stood out for the Proteas. Opening the innings, Markram went unbeaten on a score of 82* runs in 46 deliveries. Putting in an exceptional performance in the second innings, Markram surpassed former India skipper Rohit Sharma in the list of captains with the most runs in T20 World Cups.

Markram now has 387 runs to his name, whereas Rohit has 373 runs to his name. Furthermore, Markram is also the highest run getter in the T20 World Cups when it comes to South Africa captains. Overall, he sits in fifth place in the list, behind Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, MS Dhoni, and Jos Buttler.

Markram gave his take on the game after the win

Alongside Aiden Markram, South Africa also saw Quinton de Kock score 47 runs in 24 deliveries, with Ryan Rickelton adding 45* runs in 28 deliveries. South Africa managed to chase down the target in 16.1 overs and won the game by nine wickets. After the game, Markram gave his take on the game as well.

“Thought we bowled nicely. A team like West Indies will take the game to you. Thought the pitch was tacky and stopy. With the early nip, wanted to keep the ball up. Steep bounce came from the tackiness. Fortunately ended up on the right side of the toss. Lot of credit to the bowlers. [Surface] felt like while we were bowling, the wicket kept getting better and better,” Markram said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

