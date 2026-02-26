Kagiso Rabada surpasses Dale Steyn in elite list with brilliant performance against the West Indies

Ahmedabad :

Game 47 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 saw South Africa taking on the West Indies. The two sides locked horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 26, and the clash began with the Windies coming in to bat first. Where the side hoped for a good showing, they were left helpless under South Africa’s relentless attack.

It was Kagiso Rabada who captured the limelight through his performance in the first innings. Taking two wickets in the early stages of the clash, Rabada surpassed former Proteas pacer Dale Steyn in the list of South Africa bowlers with the most wickets in the T20 World Cup.

It is worth noting that Rabada now has 32 wickets to his name. Anrich Nortje sits in first place in the list of Proteas bowlers with the most wickets in the T20 World Cup, with 37 wickets to his name.

Notably, Rabada was tied with Dale Steyn before the game against the West Indies, and with two wickets in the clash, he has surpassed the legendary pacer.

Jason Holder-Romario Shepherd pull West Indies out of trouble

Speaking of the game between South Africa and the West Indies, the Proteas did a brilliant job in limiting the side in the early stages of the clash. The side’s openers, Brandon King and Shai Hope, scored 21 and 16 runs, respectively. In form, Shimron Hetmyer departed on a score of two runs, with Rovman Powell scoring nine runs.

After the subpar performances of the top order, it was the showings of Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd that the West Indies managed to post a fighting total on the board. The side scored 176 runs in the first innings; Jason Holder amassed 49 runs on the board as Shepherd went unbeaten on a score of 52* runs.

Also Read: