Bollywood actor who featured in four Rs 1000+crore films; leaves behind Khans, Prabhas, Allu Arjun

New Delhi:

It is a widely held belief that the Khan stars and major actors from the South dominate the box office. However, this time the situation is slightly different. Over the past few years, one actor has set a record that has left people astonished. He has starred in films across various languages, and four of his movies have entered the Rs 1,000 crore club.

This actor is none other than Bollywood's celebrated star, Sanjay Dutt. Four of his separate films have grossed over Rs 1,000 crore each. The remarkable aspect of this record is that many other major stars have failed to set such a benchmark. This list includes luminaries such as Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Prabhas; however, Sanjay Dutt stands ahead of them all.

Sanjay Dutt's list of Rs 1000 crore films

While many stars have seen only one or two of their films reach the Rs 1,000 crore club, Sanjay Dutt has had not just one, but four films achieve this milestone. Sanjay Dutt garnered significant buzz for his portrayal of the villain in K.G.F: Chapter 2 (2022). This marked the first of Sanjay Dutt's films to make its entry into the Rs 1,000 crore club. Subsequently, Jawan went on to earn over Rs 1,100 crore; this film featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Sanjay Dutt also appeared in Dhurandhar (2025), a film that crossed the Rs 1,300 crore mark. Similarly, Dhurandhar 2 (2026) has collected over Rs 1,700 crore within just one month of its release. Thus, Sanjay Dutt stands as the sole actor whose four films have successfully surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore mark. This record of his is being hailed as a truly exceptional achievement.

The Bollywood will next be seen in Ritesh Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji and Aakhiri Sawal. Both the film will release in May 2026.

Also Read: Did you know Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly's brother Vijay Ganguly is Dhurandhar songs' choreographer?