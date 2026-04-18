PM Modi slams Opposition at Coimbatore rally, says they made women's quota bill a target of hatred

Coimbatore:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Coimbatore and target the Opposition over women’s quota bill and said they made it a target of hatred and politics. PM Modi says, "But unfortunately, this noble effort was derailed. DMK, Congress and their allies made it a target of hatred and petty politics... Bases the 2011 census, Tamil Nadu was going to get so many more seats, but clearly DMK did not want this to happen. Their actions are now clearly exposed..." "By wearing black clothes, DMK cannot cover up their wrong intentions... People know your black deeds and you cannot escape them any longer..."

I want to express my pain and anger: PM Modi in Coimbatore

PM Modi said, "Today, amid my people, I want to express my pain and anger. In 2023, we passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and on the 16th of this month, we took a historic step to move towards implementing women's reservation in Parliament and Assemblies. I personally appealed to all the political parties to support this. I told them clearly that they may take the credit; I have no objection. I only wanted sisters from ordinary families to come to the Parliament and Assemblies in greater numbers."

PM Modi said in this time of new beginning, a new chapter is being written in the politics of Tamil Nadu as Tamil people are giving one clear message - NDA is in, DMK is out. PM Modi says, "Kovai is a land of hard-working and affectionate people. You have always stood firmly with the politics of development with the BJP and the NDA. That is why, whenever I come here, I feel a strong sense of belonging."

DMK has no achievements to showcase: PM Modi

PM Modi says, "After this program, I will discuss this issue in detail at 8.30 PM tonight... Today, DMK has no achievements to showcase, no real issues to raise. This is why they resorted to spreading false fears about reduction in Tamil Nadu's seats. DMK said earlier that the current proportional representation must be maintained, and we proposed it as well. But now they took a U-turn..." "Why does it trouble DMK and Congress to see women rise? These one-family parties want power to remain confined within their own families."

PM Modi says, "The people of Coimbatore have always rejected the corrupt and mafia-style politics of DMK, which is why the party looks at this region with a feeling of political revenge... They have sent here a politician known for massive scams, including the TASMAC scam."

Two things increased to record levels in Tamil Nadu: PM Modi

PM Modi says, "Over the past five years, two things have increased to record levels in Tamil Nadu. The first is one family's wealth and the second is Tamil Nadu's debt. The DMK's top family is becoming richer and richer while the debt on each person of Tamil Nadu is increasing more and more..." "DMK's policy is 'By the family, of the family and for the family.' CM, Deputy CM, prominent MP in Delhi, film, media houses, and many more are controlled by one family. Even the senior politicians are humiliated in front of the family's most junior member... Whenever I meet people from Tamil Nadu, they tell me there is a big competition in the family here. The competition is between the son and the son-in-law. They are competing on who will loot more..."

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PM Modi to address nation tonight after women's reservation bill's failure in Lok Sabha