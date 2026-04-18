Did you know Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly's brother Vijay Ganguly is Dhurandhar songs' choreographer?

New Delhi:

After the super success of his franchise Dhurandhar, its director, writer and producer Aditya Dhar is taking to his social media profiles to heap praises on his production team. After patting the back of his action, prosthetic team along with editor, cinematographer and composer, Dhar has now lauded his choreographer Vijay Ganguly in latest social media post.

From Sharat with Ayesha Khan and Krystal Dsouza to Didi with Ranveer Singh and Fa9la (Flipperachi) with Akshaye Khanna, all these songs have been choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

What did Aditya Dhar write?

Aditya shared several stills from the sets of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge and wrote, 'Choreographer par excellence- Vijay Ganguly. With him, it always begins with instinct. He doesn’t just hear music, he feels it and then translates that feeling into something you can see. What surprised me most on Dhurandhar was how much he thinks like a director. It made my job easier in ways I didn’t expect. Maybe it’s years of experience or maybe it’s in his DNA, being the great Anil Ganguly’s son, but there’s a storyteller in him that goes beyond choreography.'

Going ahead, the filmmaker wrote, 'I still remember our conversations around “Shararat.” I wasn’t fully convinced about doing a lip-sync dance track in the film. But Vijay just smiled and said, “Let’s go for it sir, it’ll be fun.” That one push gave Shashwat and me the confidence we needed. And what came out of it is honestly one of my favorite parts of the film. That’s who he is, someone who shows up, not just physically but emotionally. Even on the toughest days his infectious smile and childlike excitement made everything feel lighter. From “Didi” to the madness of Fa9la (Flipperachi)with Akshaye Khanna, he brought heart, detail, and total commitment.

He’s not just a brilliant choreographer, he’s a true team player. Grateful for you, Vijay. Rooting for everything that’s coming your way.'

Vijay Ganguly is Rupali's brother

For the unversed, Vijay Ganguly is Anupama fame actor Rupali Ganguly's brother and film director and screenwriter Anil Ganguly's song. The choreographer has worked on several films like, Metro In Dino, Aap Jaisa Koi, Saiyaara and Chhaava among others. He is also working with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh on Alpha.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 completes 30 days in theatres | See its box office collection so far