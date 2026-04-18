Is MS Dhoni playing today's IPL 2026 clash for CSK against SRH at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?

Hyderabad:

The wait continues for the Chennai Super Kings fans as MS Dhoni is not yet fit enough to return to action. After he travelled with the team to Hyderabad for the clash against SRH, there were some expectations from the keeper-batter to turn up for the night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. However, the veteran didn’t want to risk himself just yet and is now likely to feature in CSK’s upcoming clash against Mumbai Indians on April 23.

Meanwhile, Chennai made two changes to the playing XI against Hyderabad, Matt Short replaced Akeal Hosein in the mix, while Mukesh Choudhary came in place of the injured Khaleel Ahmed, who is ruled out of the tournament.

CSK opt to bowl first

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Losing captain Ishan Kishan also noted that he would have preferred to bat first as well. He analysed that the track looks good and added that Hyderabad focus more on team performance than individual glory.

“I think we would have batted first. I think it looks like a pretty good track to me. Giving up a good total, that was the plan of our team. So nothing to worry at all. I think the plan for us batting the first thing is always we have to bat for the team, not to look at individual performances. If the ball is there from ball one, you have to just go for it and that's it. That has worked pretty well for us. So, we look to do the same thing again and again, being in a very good headspace throughout the tournament,” Kishan said.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga

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