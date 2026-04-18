Virat Kohli returns to field against DC after playing as impact sub for LSG game

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon Virat Kohli returned to the field during his team's clash against the Delhi Capitals at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, April 18. After playing as an impact sub in RCB's previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants, he was back to full availability against DC.

Kohli scored 19 off 13 balls as RCB were sent in to bat first. The former skipper smashed three boundaries in his short stay before Lungi Ngidi removed him in the sixth over. Kohli charged down the track off Ngidi's first ball of the day, picking out Pathum Nissanka at deep cover.

Kohli takes field as RCB sub out Padikkal

Kohli was back on the field as RCB opted to sub out Devdutt Padikkal for Rasikh Salam Dar in the first innings. Despite struggling to finish well after losing wickets in a heap in the death overs, RCB did not bring in Venkatesh Iyer, going with the strong bowling that Rasikh offers.

RCB put up an under-par 175/8

Bengaluru put up an under-par 175/8 in their clash against the Capitals. The surface was an unusually two-paced Bengaluru pitch as the batter struggled to find the right timing. Phil Salt top-scored with 63 off 38 balls, but not without his early struggle. Tim David provided some late touches with his 26 from 17 deliveries; however, RCB ended up getting to just 175/8. Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel starred with the ball, picking up two wickets apiece.

Kohli's update on his injury after the LSG game

Meanwhile, Kohli spoke about his injury concerns following the game against the LSG. "Much better than the last game. I'm still not 100%. My knee was a bit sore last game. Even health-wise, I've been under the weather for four or five days now. So, just getting back up to my best. I started off well today, so I was happy with my intensity," Kohli had said after the previous game during the post-match presentation after scoring 49.

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