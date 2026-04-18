Kumar Sangakkara gives full freedom to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says 'the less said, the better'

Kolkata:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a force to reckon with in the ongoing IPL 2026. Despite being only 15, the youngster has caused havoc in the season, amassing 200 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 263.15. Since then, his name has been widely discussed among former cricketers and experts about whether he is ready to be called up to the national team. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also indicated that he could be considered for the Zimbabwe tour if not the UK tour in June.

However, in Rajasthan Royals’ last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sooryavanshi had a rare off day, registering a golden duck. Reflecting on that, RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara noted that the team management isn’t putting any pressure on the openers and advised Sooryavanshi to play his natural cricket and not overthink the off days.

"My message to Vaibhav is simple: enjoy everything. Whether it's 100 off 35 balls, 50 off 15, or a first-ball duck -- you're allowed to score runs, and you're allowed to fail. It's part and parcel of cricket,” Sangakkara said in the pre-match press conference.

"Vaibhav is such an exciting young player. People talk about talent, but they should also understand the amount of work he puts in at the nets. He reads the game really well, anticipates situations, and plans against bowlers effectively,” He added.

Very happy to have Vaibhav with us: Sangakkara

Those within the setup point as much to his preparation as his strokeplay. The runs in junior cricket, including a 175 during India’s Under-19 World Cup campaign earlier this year, had already marked him out. The IPL has simply amplified the stage. Sangakkara believes that the youngster still has plenty to learn and will only do that with time.

"The nature of opening in T20 cricket today is all-out attack. He'll figure things out as he goes along. For a player like that, sometimes the less said, the better. I just want him to remain that 15-year-old kid who goes out and bats with a sense of wonder. That's how he'll truly progress. Low scores will happen to him and to everyone else, but I'm very happy to have Vaibhav with us,” Sangakkara said.

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