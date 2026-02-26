Advertisement
  4. South Africa thump West Indies in Ahmedabad, lift NRR weight off India's shoulders

South Africa thump West Indies in Ahmedabad, lift NRR weight off India's shoulders

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

South Africa took on the West Indies in game 47 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, while many anticipated a close encounter between the two sides, the Proteas managed to pull off a wonderful performance and dominated the Windies to register a brilliant win.

Aiden Markram against the West Indies
Aiden Markram against the West Indies Image Source : AP
Ahmedabad :

The 47th game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 saw South Africa taking on the West Indies. The two sides locked horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 26. The clash saw South Africa register a dominant victory and stay atop the Super 8 group. 

The game began with the West Indies coming in to bat first; the side opened its innings with Brandon King and Shai Hope scoring 21 and 16 runs, respectively. The rest of the batting attack could not amount to much, as Shimron Hetmyer departed on a score of two runs, Rovman Powell scored 9 runs, and Roston Chase scored two. 

After the top order’s failure, it was the performance of Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd, who scored 49 and 52* runs, respectively, as the West Indies clawed themselves back to a total of 176 runs in the first innings of the game. 

As for South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Kagiso Rabada and Corbin Bosch took two wickets each as well. 

Aiden Markram propelled the Proteas to a dominant win

As South Africa came out to chase down the target, the side opened its innings with Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock coming out to bat. The two openers put forth a marvellous performance and finished the game right in the early stages of the run chase. 

Quinton de Kock was dismissed after his brilliant knock of 47 runs in 24 deliveries. Furthermore, Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram finished the game for South Africa, going unbeaten on scores of 82 and 45.

South Africa chased down the target in 16.1 overs and won the game by nine wickets. The win saw them relieve the Indian team a bit as the Men in Blue can now qualify without any Net Run Rate limitations. It is worth noting that if India beat Zimbabwe tonight, South Africa will qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Top News

