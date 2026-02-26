India's probable XI vs Zimbabwe: Sanju Samson IN, Rinku Singh OUT; What about Tilak Varma?

Chennai:

India are very likely to make multiple changes to the playing XI after a 76-run drubbing against South Africa. Sanju Samson, who was touted to open alongside Abhishek Sharma in the T20 World Cup, was sidelined from the playing XI due to form-related concerns. However, the keeper-batter is now the frontrunner to be back in the mix as the Indian team management wants to bring in a right-handed batter at the top order.

In such a case, Ishan Kishan will be moved to number three. That raises questions about Tilak Varma. However, the team management is not planning to sit him out yet. His form and strike rate are quite concerning but given his ability to play the role of an anchor, the management is keen to back him. In such a scenario, Rinku Singh will be dropped.

The flamboyant batter recently travelled back home to attend to his ailing father but joined the squad before the matchday. However, he is expected to sit out with Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya set to feature as the finishers.

Axar Patel to return

Axar Patel is likely to return to the playing XI in place of Washington Sundar. His omission from the South Africa fixture surprised many, especially considering his role as vice-captain. Washington, however, was unable to make an impact in that outing and now appears set to miss out in Chennai, his home turf. Axar, meanwhile, is tipped to play an important role, particularly with Zimbabwe expected to field two left-handers at the top of the order.

Sikandar Raza declared fit

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza injured his fingers in their last game against West Indies in Mumbai. However, he has regained full fitness and is now slated to feature against India.

India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun CV, Jasprit Bumrah

Zimbabwe Probable XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

