Paras Dogra fined 50% of match fee for headbutt incident in Ranji Trophy final

A simmering contest in Hubli briefly spilled over into confrontation during the Ranji Trophy final, with Jammu and Kashmir skipper Paras Dogra set to lose 50 percent of his match fee following an altercation with Karnataka substitute KV Aneesh.

The incident occurred on the second afternoon of play. Dogra, who had resumed his innings after retiring hurt on 9 the previous day, was back at the crease looking to rebuild. The match until then had been defined by long batting stints and steady accumulation, but a moment in the 101st over shifted the mood.

Prasidh Krishna dug in a short delivery that climbed awkwardly, catching Dogra’s edge and flying to the boundary. As the ball crossed the rope, words followed from close quarters. Aneesh, fielding at silly point, was among those involved in the exchange.

What happened next stunned those watching. Dogra stepped forward and pressed his helmet against Aneesh’s in what appeared to be a light headbutt. Players reacted instantly. Mayank Agarwal moved in to separate them, while Karnataka captain Devdutt Padikkal and the on-field umpires converged to defuse the situation before it escalated further.

Dogra could be imposed a heavier fine

An official decision from match referee Narayanan Kutty is awaited, but a financial penalty is expected. The view within the ground was that the clash stemmed from a flash of temper rather than any deeper malice. Meanwhile, Dogra sought to downplay the episode when he spoke at the start of Day 3.

“These things keep going on. When you are playing a final, these things happen. It happened in the heat of the moment. It is all okay with both teams now. What happened today, ended right there. We then started talking, so no issues. It is all sorted now. What happens on the field, stays there,” Dogra said after the end of Day 2.

If the confrontation rattled anyone, it was not Jammu and Kashmir’s lower order. By the following day, Sahil Lotra’s determined 72 from 138 deliveries had helped carry the side to 584, ensuring the final remained a hard-fought battle rather than being overshadowed by a fleeting burst of tempers.

