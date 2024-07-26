Supreme Court maintains interim stay on nameplate directives for eateries along Kanwar Yatra route

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court on Friday maintained its interim order staying the directives issued by authorities in certain State governments, which mandated that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route display the names of their owners outside their shops. The hearing on the matter was postponed, with the interim stay order remaining in effect. The top court clarified its stance, emphasising, "Our order is clear. If someone wants to write their name outside their shop voluntarily, we have not prevented them. Our order was that no one can be forced to write their name."

