Friday, July 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Supreme Court maintains interim stay on nameplate directives for eateries along Kanwar Yatra route

Supreme Court maintains interim stay on nameplate directives for eateries along Kanwar Yatra route

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2024 13:18 IST
Supreme Court maintains interim stay on nameplate directives for eateries along Kanwar Yatra route
Image Source : PTI The Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court on Friday maintained its interim order staying the directives issued by authorities in certain State governments, which mandated that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route display the names of their owners outside their shops. The hearing on the matter was postponed, with the interim stay order remaining in effect. The top court clarified its stance, emphasising, "Our order is clear. If someone wants to write their name outside their shop voluntarily, we have not prevented them. Our order was that no one can be forced to write their name."

This is breaking news. More details to be added. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement