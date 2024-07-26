Kargil Vijay Diwas: Who were the four heroes awarded with Param Vir Chakra after 1999 war? READ here

Follow us on Image Source : X/PTI The four heroes of the Kargil War who received the Param Vir Chakra for their bravery and sacrifice.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: The nation is celebrating 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' on Friday (July 26), a historic day when the Indian Army emerged triumphant over Pakistani forces in the Kargil War of 1999 and successfully reclaimed the strategic position in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. India is commemorating 25 years of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War.

The victory in 1999 came at the cost of the supreme sacrifice by the soldiers to defeat Pakistani soldiers and infiltrators in Kargil. Therefore, the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is celebrated every year on July 26 to honour the valour and sacrifice of these soldiers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kargil War Memorial on Friday to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan and paid tributes to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle at the icy heights of Kargil. At least 543 Indian soldiers laid down their lives for the country during the war, killing more than 700 Pakistani infiltrators.

Several soldiers were awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military award for distinguished acts of valour during wartime. Let's have a look at four soldiers who were accorded with the coveted military declaration for their contribution to India's decisive victory over Pakistan in Kargil, 25 years ago.

Captain Vikram Batra, 24 (13th J-K Rifles)

Captain Vikram Batra is one of the most prominent heroes of the Kargil War and led his team to take control of the eighty-degree steep and 17,000-foot high Point 4875. He began as a lieutenant in the 13th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and his team recaptured the crucial peak 5140 on June 19, 1999, from Pakistani forces. The Captain was killed while retaking Point 4875 and was only 24 at the time of his death. His signature declaration, "Ye Dil Maange More" has become an iconic line throughout the nation. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey, 24, (1/11 Gorkha Rifles)

Lt. Manoj Kumar Pandey was another one of the Indian bravehearts who played a crucial role in India's triumph over Pakistan in Kargil and made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. As part of the battalion, Pandey helped in the capture of Jubar Top and forced back intruders in Batalik. While recapturing the Khalubar Top, Lt. Pandey's platoon came under intense fire. He managed to kill two enemy personnel and destroyed a position, but was injured on the shoulder and legs while trying to clear the third position. Undaunted, he led the attack on the fourth position, where he was killed. Captain Pandey's sacrifice helped in the capture of Khalubar, and he received the Param Vir Chakra posthumously at 24.

Rifleman Sanjay Kumar, 48 (13th J-K Rifles)

Rifleman Sanjay Kumar played a crucial role during 'Operation Vijay' as the leading scout of a company in the 13th Jammu and Kashmir Rifles to retake the Flat Top being held by Pakistani intruders on July 4, 1999. He and his team scaled the cliff and were met with heavy enemy fire, but this was not enough to deter the Rifleman from charging towards his enemies. Rifleman Kumar managed to kill three Pakistani soldiers and a few other combatants, despite sustaining bullet wounds in his forearm and chest. His bravery led to his team successfully capturing Flat Top and he was awarded the highest military award in 1999.

Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav, 44 (18 Grenadiers)

Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra at the mere age of 19. He was a part of the 18 Grenadiers Battalion and his bravery was crucial for the Army to capture the Tiger Hall area on July 4, 1999. Under heavy fire, he and his team scaled the cliff to capture the hilltop in Dras. Grenadier Yadav was hit by three bullets in his groin and shoulder but continued to charge towards a bunker and neutralise it, killing four Pakistani soldiers. The Indian military eventually captured the Tiger Hill Top and he was awarded with the Param Vir Chakra.

What happened in 1999?

Shortly after the Lahore Declaration was signed between former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif for peace and stability between the two countries in 1999, Pakistani forces crossed over the Line of Control (LoC) in May 1999 and infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir and seized the Indian Army's posts as part of an operation codenamed 'Operation Badr'.

The Pakistani intruders had occupied fortified defences overlooking NH 1A in Kargil's Drass and Batalik Sectors of Ladakh region with the aim of isolating the Indian Army at the Siachen Glacier and cutting off the link between Kashmir and Ladakh. The brains behind this operation was Pakistan's military dictator Pervez Musharraf. The Indian Army was initially caught completely unaware of the nefarious plot by the Pakistani forces, freshly after the Lahore Declaration, which gave the latter a tactical advantage to force India to a settlement on the Kashmir dispute and press a withdrawal of Indian troops from Siachen.

However, Pakistan's audacious gamble gave way when the Indian Army finally learned of the plot and sent 200,000 Indian troops in the area to push Pakistan away from the vacated military spots. The mission was codenamed 'Operation Vijay' and began the war. It was one of the most challenging conflicts India had faced as it was fought at high altitudes, with some posts situated at over 18,000 feet.

After two months of bitter fight between the Indian and Pakistani Armies, the war ended in defeat and embarrassment for Pakistan, as the war propelled international calls for the Pakistani Army to withdraw. Pakistan continued to blame Kashmiri separatists rebelling under Indian rule in the war, but it later gave rewards to warriors who fought in the war. In India, July 26 became known as the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to symbolise India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war.

