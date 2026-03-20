Indian national killed in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh as conflict continues to rage on in Gulf

Riyadh:

The Centre on Friday confirmed that an Indian national was killed in Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh earlier this week, as conflict continues to escalate in the Middle East. The government said it remains in touch with local authorities and the kin of the deceased to ensure the early return of his mortal remains to India.

"Late last night, we received information regarding the tragic demise of an Indian national during an attack in Riyadh on 18th March," said MEA Joint Secretary (Gulf) Aseem Mahajan at a presser, while paying condolences to the kin of the deceased. "Our mission in Riyadh is in touch with the family and is coordinating closely with the local authorities for the early return of mortal remains to India."

Six Indian nationals killed in Gulf so far

During the daily media briefing in New Delhi, Mahajan further stated that six Indian nationals have lost their lives in West Asia due to the conflict between the United States (US), Israel and Iran. He stated that India calls for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all issues, and to ensure peace and stability in the region.

"Our missions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, and the UAE are in regular touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for the early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals to India," he said.

PM Modi reaches out to world leaders

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held telephonic conversations with five world leaders (Oman, Malaysia, France, Jordan, and Qatar), calling for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the ongoing conflict, said the government on Friday. In his conversations, he also reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz must remain safe and free for navigation, while also condemning the attacks on energy infrastructures.

It must be mentioned here that PM Modi has stayed in regular touch with world leaders over the Middle East conflict.

"In these conversations, the Prime Minister put forth India's position on the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He highlighted the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and the subsequent restoration of peace and stability," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.