Zomato hikes food delivery platform fee by Rs 2.40 per order, check details

New Delhi:

Food-delivery company Zomato has hiked the platform fee to Rs 14.90 from Rs 12.50 or 19 per cent per order. This means a hike of Rs 2.40 per order.

This revised platform fee will take effect today, i.e., on March 20th. It's worth noting that this increase comes amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has affected the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and crude oil. Consequently, the government has halted the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to domestic customers and increased the supply of domestic cylinders.

Zomato's platform fee has increased by ₹2.40, which is in addition to the restaurant's food price, delivery, and GST charges. This increase will burn a hole in the pockets of online food-ordering enthusiasts, who will now have to pay more.