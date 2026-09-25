PB Fintech share price bounces back after opening gap down, stock crashed 36% in last trading session

PB Fintech shares opened gap down at Rs 1,131.05, down Rs 78.95 or 6.5 per cent from the last closing price of Rs 1,210 on the BSE. This is also the stock's fresh 52-week low. The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 1,963, hit on December 9, 2025. However, the stock saw buying at this level and surged to an intraday high of Rs 1,262, a gain of Rs 52 or 4.29 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1,167.75 with a fall of Rs 42.25 or 3.49 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 54,109.68.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has corrected 36.13 per cent, compared with a 13.43 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

PB Fintech share price crashed 36% in the last trading session

Shares of PB Fintech crashed 35.98 per cent in the last trading session after regulator IRDAI proposed changes to the insurance distribution framework, including lower Expenses of Management limits and tighter controls on commissions, raising concerns about earnings and distribution economics of insurers and other related financial intermediaries.

"The domestic decline was amplified by the Irdai consultation paper proposing tighter limits on insurance commissions, distribution expenses and loan-linked insurance practices. The potential pressure on bancassurance fees triggered heavy selling across insurers, distribution platforms and exposed banks and NBFCs, pushing Bank Nifty below 56,000 and extending the damage to the broader benchmarks," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

Proposed EoM reduction to lower overall cost of insurance

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has proposed to replace the existing complex and fragmented architecture with three broad categories of distribution entities: Insurance Distribution Entities (IDEs), Insurance Distribution Persons (IDPs) and Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs).

The paper said the Expense of Management (EoM) framework will be recalibrated through lower limits and a phased glide path.

The proposed EoM reduction is intended to lower the overall cost of insurance, expanding the risk pool available in general insurance and improving returns for policyholders in life savings products, according to the paper.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)