19 people dead after drinking spurious liquor in Nagaland, SIT formed to probe matter

Kohima:

At least 19 people have died allegedly after drinking spurious liquor in Nagaland and police have formed a team to trace the supply chain of suspected adulterated liquor in the state where a prohibition law has been in place since 1990. Police added that Mokokchung district reported eight deaths and Tuensang district 11 over the past two days following consumption of suspected illicit liquor.

In the wake of this ddvelopment, a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Superintendent of Police I Bunglang Chang, has been constituted to investigate the deaths and trace the source and supply chain of the suspected adulterated liquor, Senior Superintendent of Police, Vesupra Kezo, said on Saturday.

Police say samples sent to Guwahati for forensic examination

Police said the samples have been sent to Guwahati for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of deaths. "We have obtained some leads, but it is too premature to disclose details," police said. Following the deaths, police conducted multiple raids and arrested 19 people and seized close to 3,000 bottles of liquor.

In this regard, police have advised people to refrain from consuming unidentified, unlabelled or suspected illicit liquor and urged anyone developing symptoms such as dizziness, blurred vision, breathing difficulties or loss of consciousness after consuming alcohol to seek medical care immediately.

Nagpur Crime Branch seizes 39,000 bottles of spurious liquor

In another development, the Nagpur Crime Branch on Sunday intercepted a truck carrying 39,000 bottles of spurious liquor, a police official said. The Nagpur Crime Branch led to the busting of an illegal supply to Gadchiroli, the official of the Anti-Vehicle Theft Squad of the Crime Branch said.

"The vehicle was found loaded with plastic scrap, but 390 boxes containing liquor bottles, worth Rs 15. 60 lakh, were concealed underneath. The truck which was impounded was valued at Rs 13 lakh.The vehicle's driver, Abdul Tausif Abdul Hafiz (34), has been arrested," he said.

In this regard, another accused, Ankush alias Anna Sudhakar Kuchanwar (38), is on the run, the official said. The driver has told police the consignment had come from Dhule and was to be taken to Gadchiroli, he said. "Excise officials conducted a preliminary examination and found the liquor to be spurious. A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Prohibition Act," he said.

With inputs from PTI

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