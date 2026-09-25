Sensex gains 315 points, Nifty reclaims 23,100 as world shares advance amid drop in oil prices

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty staged a major rebound today after a sharp decline on Thursday, amid lower crude oil prices and reports of progress toward a phased US–Iran agreement, which improved sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 315.20 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at 73,895.74. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 73,968.05 and a low of 73,477.77, gyrating 490.28 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty ended with a gain of 77.40 points or 0.34 per cent and closed the session at 23,140.50. However, the broader market ended the session mixed. While the BSE MidCap Select Index shed 112.17 points or 0.62 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index gained 10.27 points or 0.11 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto gained 0.92 per cent and 0.89 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, Nifty IT fell 0.17 per cent.

"Indian equity benchmarks closed higher, navigating a choppy, range-bound session as the market attempted to find its footing after yesterday’s sharp sell-off. Some relief came from softer crude oil prices, with WTI holding in the USD 92–93 range and domestic crude remaining below the Rs 9,000 mark, helping ease some pressure on sentiment. Overall, the tone remains cautious, with today’s session looking more like a pause after a sharp decline than a genuine turnaround. Elevated U.S. yields continue to weigh on sentiment, while hopes of easing geopolitical tensions and consistent DII buying offer only partial reassurance," said Market Commentary from Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.