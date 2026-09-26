INDIA bloc parties likely to meet in Delhi on September 30, here's what's on the agenda

Opposition parties in the INDIA bloc are likely to meet in New Delhi on September 30 to discuss concerns over the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, besides other issues, sources said. The meeting is expected to be held at Constitution Club in Delhi and will be attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee.

The proposed meeting comes amid increased coordination among opposition parties over the Election Commission following reports of differences within the poll panel over aspects of the SIR exercise. The parties have been in touch with each other on the issue and are discussing a joint response, sources added.

Opposition steps up pressure on Election Commission

The CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML)-Liberation have called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to be removed and for the SIR exercise to be stopped immediately. The Congress has also sharpened its criticism of Kumar.

The Congress Working Committee is due to meet on September 29, a day before the proposed INDIA bloc meeting, to discuss its approach to the issue.

The Election Commission issue has also created an unusual point of agreement between political rivals in West Bengal, with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and the CPI(M) now coordinating on the matter.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby wrote to INDIA bloc and other opposition leaders, seeking a meeting to discuss the latest developments. He later spoke to Banerjee, who agreed that the situation called for coordinated action.

Fresh move to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Opposition parties are also preparing a new notice seeking Kumar's removal. The proposed notice is expected to be placed before both Houses of Parliament after legal experts vet it.

If submitted, it would mark the opposition's third attempt to initiate such a move against the CEC.

The latest round of opposition mobilisation follows a report by The Indian Express which said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on multiple occasions over decisions and orders linked to the SIR exercise.

The Election Commission, however, has maintained that differences of opinion and observations are a normal part of institutional deliberations. It has also said its orders have full legal sanction and are issued in accordance with statutory procedures.

Opposition parties join hands over SIR

The current efforts come after 23 political parties and an Independent MP jointly approached the Chief Justice of India over the SIR process and other election-related matters.

That move had already highlighted the broader coordination among opposition parties on the issue, with the proposed September 30 meeting now expected to provide another platform for discussions on the Election Commission, the electoral roll revision exercise and other concerns.

(With inputs from PTI and India TV reporter Vijay Laxmi)

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