25 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat amid mixed global cues, IT stocks drag

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened largely flat on Friday amid mixed global cues as elevated US bond yields continue to keep risk appetite restrained. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 54.62 points or 0.07 per cent to start the session at 73,525.92, the Nifty fell 28.10 points to open at 23,035. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 73,580.54 and the Nifty 50 at 23,063.10. However, the broader indices traded mixed in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index shed 18.73 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 26.99 points or 0.29 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,190.36.

From the Sensex pack, L&T, M&M, Axis Bank, SBIN and Bajaj Finance were the gainers, with L&T leading the pack by gaining 0.95 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Hindustan Unilever were among the losers, with Infosys falling 1.44 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,370 stocks advancing against 1,327 stocks declining on the NSE. 929 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start today as it opened with a gain of 8.5 points at 23,106, compared to the previous close of 23,097.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned sellers on Thursday, offloading equities worth Rs 5,027.36 crore on September 24, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers, buying equities worth Rs 4,301.18 crore.

"The near-term tone is likely to remain cautious following the recent breakdown, though the flat opening indication suggests some pause in selling. Weakness in the underlying structure and elevated external risks warrant a measured approach, with market participants likely to watch whether the indices can stabilise around the newly tested lower levels," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Private Limited.

Asian Markets Today