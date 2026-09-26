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Eggs hurled at Mamata camp MLA Kunal Ghosh's car in Hooghly; ex-Bengal CM says 'don't create nuisance'

Reported ByOnkar Sarkar  Written ByAalok Sen Sharma  
Published: ,Updated:

The attack happened on Kunal Ghosh's car when he was heading to Serampore in the Hooghly district to participate in a rally by West Bengal's former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The crowd hurled eggs and shouted slogans such as "Kunal Ghosh go back".

Eggs were hurled at Kunal Ghosh's car on Saturday.
Eggs were hurled at Kunal Ghosh's car on Saturday. Image Source : ANI

Eggs were hurled at the car of Kunal Ghosh, who is an MLA from Mamata Banerjee's faction of the Trinamool Congress, on Saturday while he was heading to Serampore in the Hooghly district to attend a rally of the former West Bengal chief minister.

A video has also gone viral on social media showing his car being surrounded by a mob, as it kept throwing eggs and raising slogans such as "Kunal Ghosh go back". The rear windshield of the car was also shattered because of the attack.

The attack forced Ghosh to skip the rally and return to Kolkata.

Later, Ghosh blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the attack and said it shows the 'jungle raaj' in the state. He also claimed that his car's rear windshield was broken, adding he would lodge a complaint with the police.

"This is jungle raj," Ghosh, who represents the Beleghata constituency in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, said. "They attacked my car with stones and eggs and blocked the road. No police personnel were present there. I am now returning to Kolkata and will go straight to Lal Bazaar or Bhawani Bhawan to lodge a complaint." 

Mamata Banerjee also targeted the BJP for the attack on Ghosh and said the ruling party must not 'create nuisance' for West Bengal. Briefing the media, the three-time chief minister said she will visit the spot where Ghosh's car was attacked, claiming that the MLA also sustained injuries in the incident.

"Our people are being severely beaten and they are being blocked on the road," Banerjee said. "They are not allowed to go to the spot and all the BJP hooligans and lumpens are attacking our people. So many people have been attacked, they have been gheroed. Now I am rushing to the spot. Let me see... Our people are being gharoed."

Several similar attacks have taken place against TMC leaders, including Madan Mitra, Soumitra Banerjee and others, since the party was ousted out of power following the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. Eggs were also hurled at Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur earlier.

The TMC has blamed the BJP for all such attacks, which has also forced the Calcutta High Court to intervene and ask the ruling party to take necessary actions in such matters.

ALSO READ:

'Pre-planned attack to kill me': Abhishek Banerjee assaulted with eggs, stones in Sonarpur | VIDEO

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West Bengal Mamata Banerjee Kunal Ghosh
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