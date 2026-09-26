India grabs gold medal in men's Kabaddi after stellar victory over Iran at Asian Games 2026

Just like their female counterparts, the Indian men's Kabaddi team has won the final against Iran to clinch the gold medal in the summit clash at the Asian Games 2026. It is interesting to note that the squad has brought home India’s fourth gold medal at the ongoing event as well.

Earlier in the day, it was the women’s team who defeated Iran in a closely contested final, and now the men’s team has done the same. While the game looked close in the early stages of the clash, the Indian team quickly put their foot down and maintained their dominance throughout the majority of the first half.

The side registered a win by 40-34 to win the game, after trailing by 17-18 at halftime. The duo of Sumit and Arjun came forward as the star performers for India once more as the side added yet another gold to its tally at the Asian Games 2026. Despite the shaky start to the game, and with Iran holding the lead in the early stages, India managed to come out on top with a brilliant comeback in the second half.

India came on the back of a flawless group stage run

Speaking of the Indian team’s campaign at the Asian Games 2026, the side had been in brilliant form in the group stage of the Kabaddi event. The side topped the group with a flawless run, beating Japan, Chinese Taipei, Bangladesh and Korea to top pool A.

They went on to defeat Thailand in the semi-final by a score of 66-28, followed by the 40-34 win over Iran in the final to win the final.

The men’s Kabaddi team has been a part of the Asian Games since 1990, and they have a brilliant record at the event, having won the gold medal in every edition except 2018, when Iran came out on top in Jakarta.

Overall, this is India’s 13th gold medal in Kabaddi in Asian Games history and the second gold for the country on September 26, as the women’s side achieved the feat earlier in the day as well.

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