Uber becomes first to get aggregator licence under Delhi premium bus scheme

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Uber app (REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE)

Uber has received an aggregator licence from the Delhi Transport Department to operate buses under the Delhi Premium Bus Scheme, making it the first state to award such a licence. The ride-hailing company is also the first aggregator to secure this licence. Amit Deshpande, Head of Uber Shuttle India, announced that the official launch of Uber Shuttle follows a successful pilot program which demonstrated significant demand for bus services in Delhi. Customers will now be able to pre-book seats on their preferred routes by selecting the 'Uber Shuttle' option on the Uber app.

"Following a successful pilot programme, where we witnessed significant demand for buses, we are thrilled to officially introduce the convenience of Uber rides to buses in Delhi," Uber Shuttle India head Amit Deshpande said.

Convenient features for commuters

The Uber Shuttle service, which caters to daily commuting needs, was previously tested in Delhi-NCR and has been operational in Kolkata under an MoU with the West Bengal government. Commuters can pre-book seats up to a week in advance, track the live location and route of the bus, and view its expected time of arrival (ETA) through the Uber app.

Local fleet partners and technology integration

Each shuttle vehicle will accommodate 19–50 passengers and will be operated by local fleet partners using Uber's technology, enhancing the commuting experience in Delhi.

Also read | India's banking sector net profit crosses Rs 3 lakh cr for first time, PM Modi says, 'Remarkable turnaround'