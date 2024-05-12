RCB vs DC IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru live to fight another day with fifth straight win

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli during the RCB vs DC IPL 2024 game in Bengaluru on May 12, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered an impressive 47-run win over Delhi Capitals to further boost their hopes for the IPL 2024 playoff qualification on Sunday. Rajat Patidar and pacers shine as Bengaluru easily defended 187 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium to jump to fifth position in the points table.

Bengaluru's resurgence continued with a big win over Delhi with the latter also chasing a playoff spot this season. Rishabh Pant-less Delhi slipped to sixth position after a heavy loss as Bengaluru boasts a comparatively impressive net run rate over Delhi and Lucknow who all share 12 points.

Faf du Plessis-led RCB face defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last game at home on May 18 and a winner is very likely to reflect the playoff berths this season. Chennai are two points ahead of Bengaluru with a better net run rate but Bengaluru's recent form and home advantage make them favourites.

Virat Kohli gave RCB a flying start by smashing 27 runs off just 13 balls but was not able to convert it into a big innings. Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar put RCB on track for a big total by adding 88 runs for the third wicket with the latter scoring 52 off just 24 balls.

However, Delhi pacers made an impressive comeback in the closing overs to deny Bengaluru a 200-plus total. Khaleel Ahmed and Rasikh Salam picked two wickets each but spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav struggled to impress against RCB batters.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar (substituted by Swapnil Singh), Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel (wk), Shai Hope, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed (substituted by David Warner).