Yamunotri Yatra resumes; alert issued for Kedarnath Dham amid inclement weather

Char Dham Yatra 2024: Pilgrims' rush at Yamunotri leads to chaos

Chardham Yatra 2024: Thousands of pilgrims visiting Yamunotri in Uttarkashi faced a daunting traffic jam on Sunday, causing inconvenience to travelers. However, after police appeals and efforts to clear the congestion, the Yamunotri Yatra resumed on Sunday evening.

The Uttarakhand Police announced the resumption of the Yamunotri Yatra through their social media handle 'X', stating that the journey is now proceeding smoothly. To ensure safe traffic flow, a 'gate and one-way system' has been implemented along sensitive and narrow stretches of the Yamunotri road from Paligad to Jankichatti, the police added.

Significantly, the Yamunotri Dham pilgrimage, located at an elevation of 10,804 feet in Uttarkashi district, commenced on Akshaya Tritiya, attracting a significant influx of devotees. However, a massive crowd gathered at various pilgrimage sites, including Yamunotri, police authorities urged devotees to delay their journeys due to the congestion.

Despite the appeals, over 9,000 pilgrims were caught in the traffic snarl between Barkot and Jankichatti for nearly 24 hours. While, prompt action by the Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate of Uttarkashi helped alleviate the situation, with authorities working tirelessly to clear the jam.

Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi reported that the traffic jam was successfully resolved after police personnel worked round-the-clock. Currently, traffic conditions have returned to normal, with over 9,000 pilgrims reaching the base camp of Yamunotri.

Meanwhile, traffic congestion also persisted on the Gangotri and Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district. Although authorities managed to clear a two-and-a-half-kilometer jam near Sukki on the Gangotri Highway, ongoing rainfall and inclement weather prompted Rudraprayag Police to advise pilgrims to seek shelter and avoid unnecessary travel.

Amidst the challenging weather conditions, Rudraprayag Police also extended cautionary advice to devotees embarking on the Kedarnath Yatra. The police advised the devotees to stay indoor and avoid unnecessary travel.

