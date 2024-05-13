Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: ‘Vote to strengthen our democracy,' says PM Modi as polling begins

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on people to exercise their duty to strengthen democracy as the voting for phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Elections begins on Monday. PM Modi expressed confidence that people in these constituencies would turn out in large numbers to vote, highlighting the significant contributions of young and female voters to this surge in voting.

The Prime Minister wrote the post on X in five additional languages: Hindi, Telugu, Odia, Marathi, and Bengali, in addition to English.

'Let’s all do our duty'

"In today’s 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats across 10 States and UTs are going to the polls. I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting. Come, let’s all do our duty and strengthen our democracy!" said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi urged the people of Andhra Pradesh, especially first-time voters, to vote in record numbers in the Assembly Elections. "May these polls further enhance our democratic spirit," he said.

He also called upon the people of Odisha to cast their franchise in large numbers as Assembly elections commenced in the state. "Assembly Elections commence in Odisha today. I call upon the people of this state to cast their franchise in large numbers. Your vote is your voice—let it be heard loudly and clearly," said the PM.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4

Voters in 10 states and Union Territories are to take part in the fourth phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Monday, May 13. 96 Lok Sabha constituencies including 25 in Andhra Pradesh, 17 in Telangana, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Bihar, 4 each in Odisha and Jharkhand and Srinagar seat in Jammu and Kashmir are going for polls in the fourth phase. The first phase of voting took place on April 19 in which 102 Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls while the second phase was completed on April 26 in which voters in 88 seats used their franchise. The third phase of voting took place peacefully on May 7, with 93 seats in 11 states and UTs going to vote. Results for all seats will be declared on June 4.

Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

The polling for all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and 28 assembly segments in Odisha began at 7 am on Monday (May 13) amid tight security. Andhra is going to Assembly polls in a single phase while Odisha will vote for a new state government in four phases starting today and ending June 1. The results of the Assembly polls and the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4.

Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a triangular contest involving ruling YSRC, the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A bloc and the NDA, comprising the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Meawnhile, in Odisha the BJD, Congress and the BJP are contesting in all the constituencies besides some Independent nominees.

Voting began in Berhampur, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 assembly segments under the jurisdiction of these parliamentary seats. There are 37 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, while 243 nominees are in the fray for the 28 assembly seats.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: List of 96 constituencies, states, parties and candidates

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Akhilesh Yadav to Giriraj Singh to Mahua Moitra, key candidates in Phase 4