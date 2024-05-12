History-maker Virat Kohli becomes first player to achieve massive milestone in IPL for RCB against DC

Sunday, May 12, 2024
     
Virat Kohli is playing his 250th IPL match and became the first player in the tournament's history to play all of them for just one team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Kohli scored 27 off 13 before being dismissed by Ishant Sharma as Delhi Capitals opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: May 12, 2024 21:21 IST
Virat Kohli was playing his 250th game in the IPL, all for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Virat Kohli scripted history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, May 2 as he became the fourth player in the tournament's history to play 250 matches and the only one to play all of them for just one team as he took the field for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against the Delhi Capitals. Kohli became the fourth player after MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik to achieve the feat.

Kohli has been in terrific form in the 2024 edition of the IPL scoring 661 runs striking at 155 and is currently the Orange Cap holder. Kohli is head and shoulders ahead of players to play most matches for a team as the player closest to him is MS Dhoni, who has played 233 games for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and might be playing his final season in the tournament.

Most matches played in IPL for one team

250* - Virat Kohli (RCB)

233 - MS Dhoni (CSK)
211 - Rohit Sharma (MI)
189 - Kieron Pollard (MI)
176 - Suresh Raina (CSK)
174 - Sunil Narine (KKR)

Most matches played in IPL

263* - MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS)
256 - Rohit Sharma (MI/Deccan)
255 - Dinesh Karthik (DC/GL/KKR/RCB/KXIP/MI)
250* - Virat Kohli (RCB)

Kohli started well against the Delhi bowlers hitting them to all parts before the visitors struck back. Mukesh Kumar accounted for Faf du Plessis' wicket and Ishant Sharma got his good friend Kohli before the catch-dropping saga began. Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar feasted on DC's poor fielding and stitched an 88-run partnership with as many as four catches getting dropped. 

However, it was a splendid comeback for the Capitals as RCB lost 7 wickets for 63 runs in the last 46 deliveries. RCB would feel that they left a few runs out there but they will have to win at any cost to stay alive in the playoffs race.

