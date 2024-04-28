Mumbai Special Court sends actor Sahil Khan in police custody till May 1

Follow us on Image Source : ANI VIDEO SNAPSHOT Sahil Khan sent to Police custody till May 1

Style and Xcuse Me actor Sahil Khan was sent to police custody by the Mumbai special court on Sunday. The actor will be in custody till May 1, 2024. Khan was detained by the Mumbai Crime Branch's SIT from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. He has been accused of partnership with Mahadev betting app's sister Lotus app 247. A case has been registered at Matunga police station against 37 people including Sahil Khan in the Mahadev betting app case. The actor was presented in Mumbai court today, where he was ordered custody till May 1.

This development comes days after actor Sahil Khan had filed an anticipatory bail petition in the High Court, which was rejected by the court, after which the SIT took action. The high court stated that he was "directly connected with the online betting application.”

What did the Mumbai Police say in their chargesheet?

Police said that actor Sahil Khan has created 67 different betting sites and through them, people are made to place bets illegally, the accused has used more than 2000 SIM cards to withdraw and deposit money. Fake documents have been used for this. Around 1700 fake bank accounts were created to send money out of the country and convert it into cryptocurrency. These documents were also created in different banks with the help of fake documents. Police added that the accused have used over 1000 Telegram channels and WhatsApp to promote their betting web portal. Police have sought more information from all bank accounts, betting web portals, and SIM card issuing companies.

On the work front

For the unversed, Sahil Khan is an actor and a fitness entrepreneur. The actor began his career in a musical video Stereo Nation Nachange Sari Raat. He then gained recognition in the industry after playing the lead role in the 2001 film Style. Apart from Style, he has also worked in Xcuse Me, Yeh Hai Zindagi, Double Cross, Aladdin, and Ramaa: The Saviour. At the moment no new project of Sahil Khan has been announced.

