PM Modi bows down to Padma awardee Purnamasi Jani in Odisha's Kandhamal | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 11) bowed down and felicitates Padma Shri awardee tribal poet from Odisha Purnamasi Jani and sought her blessings by touching her feet during a public meeting in the state's Kandhamal.

The 80-year-old Jani is a poet and a social activist hailing from the state, who has composed over 50,000 devotional songs in Odia, Kui and Sanskrit. She was awarded with Padma Shri in 2021. Jani, who was awarded the Padma Shri for her contributions to tribal culture and art, is popularly known as 'Tadisoru Bai' for her deep knowledge of tribal spiritual activities.

PM Modi addresses rally

The Prime Minister exuded confidence in the BJP winning the Odisha Assembly elections and said that the double-engine government will be formed in the state for the first time.

"India has made up their mind that NDA will cross 400 (in Lok Sabha). The people of Congress must note that the country has now decided that on June 4 they won't get the seats that are needed to be the opposition, they will be limited below 50 seats," he said.

"Odisha offers me immense love and support. I will repay every ounce of your trust by selflessly serving the country. 26 years ago, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji conducted the Pokharan test today. The nuclear test filled Indians all over the world with pride... That was the first time India made the world aware of its capabilities. Whereas, Congress keeps threatening its own people. They create fear psychosis in the minds of Indians by reiterating 'Pakistan is a nuclear power'," he said.

PM Modi attacks Congress

PM Modi attacked Congress over its non action against terrorist attacks during its rule and said that Congress didn't set any enquiry on the Mumbai terror attacks "for fear of upsetting their vote bank".

"Due to Congress' weak mindset, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have struggled for decades. India will never forget the times when India used to have frequent terrorist attacks and the Congress leaders used to sit with the perpetrators of terrorism. After the 26/11 attacks, Congress didn't set any enquiry on the attacks for fear of upsetting their vote bank," he said.

