Congress won't be able to sit in Opposition as well: PM Modi in Odisha's Kandhamal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Odisha's Kandhamal on Saturday (May 11) for the Lok Sabha Elections and the Assembly polls to be held in the state simultaneously starting May 13.

He will address two election rallies in Odisha — one in in Bolangir at 12.15 pm and another in Bargarh at 1.45 pm. He will then campaign in Jharkhand's Chatra at 5 pm.

What did PM Modi say?

The Prime Minister exuded confidence in the BJP winning the Odisha Assembly elections and said that the double-engine government will be formed in the state for the first time.

"Odisha offers me immense love and support. I will repay every ounce of your trust by selflessly serving the country. 26 years ago, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji conducted the Pokharan test today. The nuclear test filled Indians all over the world with pride... That was the first time India made the world aware of its capabilities. Whereas, Congress keeps threatening its own people. They create fear psychosis in the minds of Indians by reiterating 'Pakistan is a nuclear power'," he said.

PM Modi attacked Congress over its non action against terrorist attacks during its rule and said that Congress didn't set any enquiry on the Mumbai terror attacks "for fear of upsetting their vote bank".

"Due to Congress' weak mindset, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have struggled for decades. India will never forget the times when India used to have frequent terrorist attacks and the Congress leaders used to sit with the perpetrators of terrorism. After the 26/11 attacks, Congress didn't set any enquiry on the attacks for fear of upsetting their vote bank," he said.

"Your vote is important for the realisation of Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat. Your one vote can bring the double-engine govt here. Press the Lotus button and help our candidate win," PM Modi added.

PM Modi's roadshow in Bhubaneswar

PM Modi led a roadshow in the Odisha state capital on Friday as part of his campaign for BJP candidates for the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat and seven assembly segments under it where polling will be held on May 25.

A large number of people gathered on both sides of the road cheered for the prime minister and waved cutouts of the BJP's election symbol 'lotus' as PM Modi greeted them from his open jeep.

The crowd also shouted slogans and showered flower petals as the decorated vehicle with the prime minister standing atop it passed.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha BJP candidate Aparajita Sarangi were also with Modi.

The two-kilometre stretch of Janpath connecting the Sri Ram Mandir and Vani Vihar Chhak wore a festive look as artists performed different programmes depicting the culture of Odisha on 12 stages.

The PM was earlier received by state leaders after he landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad.

The Prime Minister had held a similar roadshow ahead of the 2019 general elections in Bhubaneswar.