Horoscope Today, May 9: Scorpio to get profit in business; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, May 9, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Pratipada and Thursday of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha. Pratipada Tithi has ended today at 6.22 am, currently, Dwitiya Tithi is going on. Shobhan Yoga will last till 2:43 pm today. Also today, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 11.57 pm, after that Rohini Nakshatra will appear. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 9, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which will be your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today, if something is being told by your seniors and boss at the workplace, take it seriously, and try to improve it by knowing your shortcomings. Today we will do financial planning for the progress of business. There will be some good news from the children's side. Keeping in mind the needs of the family, there will be a balance to be maintained while spending and shopping, and special attention will have to be paid to savings. Be careful in matters of health.

Lucky colour - White

Lucky number - 7

Taurus

Today is going to be favourable for you. To repeat good performance at the workplace, concentration will have to be maintained. Today is going to be a good day for businessmen, be a little cautious about business plans. Today your mind may be more focused on spirituality. Today you can go to any religious place for darshan. Today we will try to complete every work with patience and understanding. Lovemate will go out somewhere today. Today is going to be a good day for medical students.

Lucky colour - Purple

Lucky number - 2

Gemini

Today your day will be spent more travelling. Family members will give you good advice today. Today you will easily complete any work in the office, due to which your juniors and seniors will all praise you, your confidence will increase and your respect will also increase. Today your business will make more money than expected. If you want to change jobs today, then do it thoughtfully. Receiving some good news by this evening will create a happy atmosphere at home. There will be more sweetness in the relationship between love mates.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky number - 3

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your entire focus will be on improving your work. Today children will take more care of their parents and will also listen to them. Today, instead of scolding someone for a trivial matter, explain it politely. Today you may think of starting some new work, but before starting it, take advice from your elders. Your decision today will prove effective in family matters. You will get relief from any EMI already running today.

Lucky colour - Maroon

Lucky number - 4

Leo

Today has brought positive results for you. Today the workload in the office may increase but the work done by you will impress your boss. Today you should avoid being careless in money matters. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with tours and travels. Today you will get some advice from someone close to you, which will benefit you a lot. Mothers can prepare something sweet and feed it to their children today. The health of the elders in the house will have to be taken care of today. You will receive a gift from your spouse today.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 9

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will make some changes in your business, this change will prove beneficial for you. Today students may get to learn something new. Today we will discuss something with family members. The newly married couple will try to understand each other today. Today is going to be a great day for people in the lawyer class. Suddenly there will be financial gain from a client. The ongoing talk of purchasing a property will be finalised today.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 5

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Keep your mind calm while doing any work. With this, your work will be completed easily. Today you will try to behave well towards everyone and not hurt anyone's sentiments. Today you should make big decisions related to money thoughtfully. You will go with family members to visit some temples. In court matters, you will get advice only from an experienced person. Today is going to be a good day for students. Hard work will yield better results.

Lucky colour - Purple

Lucky number - 3

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will get more profit in business than expected. The opinion of elders will prove useful for you in completing any household work. Today you will get relief from family problems. Your right guidance will increase love for each other in the hearts of all the members of the house. Today you will get back the money given to someone. This will give you financial support and you will also think of buying something new. People looking for a job will get a call from a big company today.

Lucky colour - Brown

Lucky number - 9

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, you will have to work as per your understanding in any matter, only then you will get good results. Today you will get blessings from elders which will increase your positivity. Your respect and honour will increase. Today there are chances of getting good news from children. Your interest in religious work will increase, today you can organise satsang. Today, take special care of the elders in the house, which will increase their love for you. The ongoing talk of marriage of unmarried people will be finalised.

Lucky colour - Pink

Lucky number - 7

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will try to improve your behaviour. Some of your work will take more time, due to which you will have to stay late in the office. Students of this zodiac sign need to pay more attention to their studies today. Today will be a busy day for accountants of this zodiac sign. Your spouse will give you a reason to be happy today. You will have some happy moments with friends. You will benefit from the support of a special person. Your health will remain good today.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number - 1

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will have to work hard to complete the work. Today will be a successful day for students of this zodiac sign. You will get good news related to any competitive exam. Today the economic sector will be stable. Today your married life is going to be wonderful, your spouse will support you in your work. Lovemates will plan to travel somewhere today. They will also give gifts to each other. Will go to the market to purchase essential items for children's education.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 5

Pisces

Today your day will be full of happiness. You will make people agree with your plans. Today sweetness will increase in your family relationships. Everyone will be happy and cheerful. Today you can get the benefit of the money you invested in the past. Seniors in the office will be happy to see your work. Your parents will give you a gift, this will keep your face happy throughout the day. Today is a favourable day for students in the technical field.

Lucky colour - Black

Lucky number - 9

