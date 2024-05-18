Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan along with Ed Sheeran to appear in Kapil Sharma's show | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PROMO SNAPSHOTS Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan in Kapil Sharma's show

Kartik Aryan will be seen in Chandu Champion. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi will be seen together in Mr and Mrs Mahi. These three actors will be soon seen on Kapil Sharma's show to promote their film. Apart from them, international singer Ed Sheeran will also become a part of the show. Along with them, several other celebs will also grace the show. So, let's have a look at Kapil's new guests on the Netflix's show.

Netflix releases funny trailer

Netflix released a new and funny promo of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on its social media handle Instagram. It was seen that celebs like Farah Khan, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Marry Kom, and Anil Kapoor are going to appear in this show in the coming days. At the same time, Kartik's mother will be seen talking about the actor's marriage. Not only this, Sania Mirza was seen pulling Kapil's leg. Jhanvi Kapoor has reached the show to promote her upcoming film 'Mr. and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. Let us tell you that this film is going to be released on May 31st.

Watch the promo here:

A fun night with Ed Sheeran

International singer Ed Sheeran is also going to appear in 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. In its promo, Kapil was seen saying that Ed has come to Mumbai to meet him, but the singer says that he has come to Mumbai for a performance. Hearing this, Kapil and Archana keep smiling. However, Ed says that he liked coming to Kapil's show very much. "I have heard a lot about it and now I am honoured to be a guest," says Ed.

Also Read: 'Humara makhan, humara manthan': Amul celebrates Smita Patil's Manthan's Cannes premiere