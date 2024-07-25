Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' all set for OTT release | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' all set for OTT release announced

Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer together in Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film earned well at the box office and now both the actors are engrossed in promoting their next film. While Rajkummar Rao is busy promoting his upcoming film Stree 2, on the other hand, Janhvi's film Ulajh is all set to release on Gandhi Jayanti. The actor is vigorously promoting the film despite falling ill. However, once again their film Mr and Mrs Mahi is in the news. It is because of its OTT release.

Mr and Mrs Mahi OTT release

For those who don't know, the OTT rights of Mr and Mrs Mahi have been secured by streaming giant Netflix. The film will hit Netflix tonight. Yes! you read that right. Sharan Sharma's directorial will be released on Netflix on July 26. For the unversed, Mr and Mrs Mahi is the story of a couple who hold a passion for cricket. In the film, Janhvi Kapoor plays a doctor who loves both watching and playing the game. At the same time, Rajkumar Rao is in the role of an ambitious cricketer whose aim is to be successful in sports. As he struggles to make a name and identity for himself, he decides to train his wife to become a cricketer. During this time, many challenges come in his life. What these challenges are, you will know only after watching the film.

Mr and Mrs Mahi was released on Cinema Lovers Day

Let us tell you that Karan Johar Production's film Mr and Mrs Mahi was given U certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The run time of the film is 2 hours and 19 minutes. The film premiered on Cinema Lovers Day (May 31, 2024), and the price of tickets in multiplex chains across the country is Rs 99. Due to this special offer, the opening day collection of the film benefitted.

