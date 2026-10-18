The Paradise OTT release details are out; know when and where to watch Nani's action thriller

Telugu superstar Nani's action thriller The Paradise is all set to make its OTT debut this month. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film hit theatres on September 24 and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. Apart from Nani, the film features an ensemble cast, including Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

If you missed watching Nani's film in theatres, you will soon get the opportunity to watch it on your streaming devices. Netflix announced the OTT release date of The Paradise on Sunday, October 18, 2026. Find out when and where to watch the film online.

The Paradise OTT release date and platform

The Telugu action thriller The Paradise will start streaming on Netflix on October 22. Viewers can watch the film in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Sharing the OTT release date poster, Netflix India wrote, "Welcome to Jadal zamana Watch The Paradise on Netflix, out 22 October in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Explore The Paradise, along with all your other favourite South Indian films and shows by searching for 'Southverse' on Netflix."

The Paradise box office collection: Worldwide

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Nani's The Paradise collected Rs 173.20 crore worldwide. Its gross collection in India stood at Rs 120.83 crore across 67,483 shows.

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The Paradise Movie Review: Nani brings the fire but it gets lost in a cluttered, chaotic story