Koffee With Karan 9 Episode 2 Guests Revealed: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna to grace KJo's chat show

The guests for the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 have been revealed. Telugu actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to grace Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show. The duo recently starred in Rahul Sankrityan's action epic Ranabaali, which hit theatres on October 16.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to grace KJo's chat show

Sharing the promo announcing the guests on Instagram, filmmaker and host Karan Johar wrote, "Can’t wait for y’all to see these two on my couch...the chemistry is already brewing." Take a look at the promo below.

When and where to watch Koffee With Karan 9 Episode 2?

The second episode of Koffee With Karan 9, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, will premiere on Wednesday, October 21, at 7 pm.

More about Koffee With Karan

The ninth and final season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan premiered on October 14, with Salman Khan as its first guest. The episode streamed on JioHotstar. Notably, previous seasons of the celebrity chat show are also available on the streaming platform.

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