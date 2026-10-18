OTT releases this week [October 19-25]: The Paradise, Koffee With Karan 9, Gajab Raat, Varam and more

A variety of films and shows are set to arrive on OTT platforms this week, offering something for every kind of viewer. From action dramas and crime thrillers to a celebrity chat show, the line-up includes new stories and familiar faces. Nani’s The Paradise, Manoj Bajpayee's Gajab Raat, Varam and a new episode of Koffee With Karan 9 are among the titles to look forward to between October 19 and 25.

OTT releases this week [October 19-25]

1. The Paradise

OTT platform: Netflix

Starring Nani, The Paradise is set to make its digital debut on Netflix on October 22. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the Telugu action drama also features Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu and Sonali Kulkarni. The film follows Jadal, who takes a stand against the oppression faced by his community in Secunderabad. It will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

2. Koffee With Karan 9 Episode 2

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Fans of celebrity conversations can look forward to the second episode of Koffee With Karan 9, which will stream on JioHotstar on Wednesday, October 21 at 7 pm. This time, host Karan Johar will welcome Telugu actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The episode promises candid conversations about their personal lives, marriage and careers, along with the show's signature rapid-fire round.

3. Gajab Raat

OTT platform: Netflix

Manoj Bajpayee is set to headline Gajab Raat, an upcoming Netflix suspense thriller that unfolds over a single night, when one decision changes everything. The film was earlier titled Ghooskhor Pandat but was renamed following criticism over its original title. It also marks Manoj’s reunion with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey after nearly a decade.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda and Nushrratt Bharuccha alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Gajab Raat will premiere on Netflix on October 23, 2026.

4. Varam

OTT platform: JioHotstar

The Telugu thriller Varam will premiere on JioHotstar on October 22. Starring Vishwadev Rachakonda and Shivathmika Rajashekar, the story follows a man living in poverty whose life takes an unexpected turn when he receives a mysterious boon.

5. Na Wife Missing

OTT platform: Aha

Another crime thriller arriving on October 22 is Na Wife Missing, which will stream on Aha in Telugu and Tamil. The series stars Varun Sandesh, Shweta Basu Prasad in key roles. Aha Gold subscribers will get access a day early.

It is worth noting that Aha Gold subscribers will get early access to the film, a day before its official release.

Also Read:

The Paradise OTT release details are out; know when and where to watch Nani's action thriller