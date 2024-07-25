Dhamakedar trailer of 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is out now, suspense and drama continues | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT Phir Ayi Haseen Dilruba trailer is out now

Now that Rani (Taapsee Pannu) and Rishu (Vikrant Massey) are reunited, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is where their turbulent adventure resumes. The film, written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by the imaginative Jayprad Desai, aims to delve more into the lives of Taapsee and Vikrant, who play star-crossed lovers. The fans of Haseen Dillruba, the popular romance pulpy thriller on Netflix, will undoubtedly be glued to their seats for the sequel. In the recently released trailer, we get a glimpse of Rani and Rishu's attempt to get past their difficult past and instead become entangled in a web of new difficulties.

What does the trailer reveal?

The entrance of new faces, such as the mysterious Abhimanyu played by Sunny Kaushal, upends their plans as they attempt to lead a tranquil life. Officer Mritunjay, also known as Montu Chacha, is a new top cop played by Jimmy Shergill who is determined to expose their network of falsehoods and is adding gasoline to the fire. The pair turns to their old, twisted ways of being together now that the cops are back on their trail, doubting who they can trust in a dangerous environment. To what extent one will go for love is still a question that everyone wonders about, and the mystery persists.

Watch the trailer here:

About the film

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba will be released on Netflix on August 9 on Netflix. The responsibility of directing the film has been taken over by Jayprad Desai. At the same time, its story has been written by Kanika Dhillon. 'Phir Ayi Haseen Dilruba' was produced by Anand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar. The film has been co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and Shiv Chanana. Let us tell you that the first part of the film was released in the year 2021 under the name 'Haseen Dilruba', which was also well-liked by the audience.

