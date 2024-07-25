Kajol's action avatar will be seen in 'Maharagni', mass actioner to release in multiple languages

Follow us on Image Source : MAHARAGNI TEASER SHOT Prabhu deva will be seen along with Kajol in Maharagni

With films like Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Gupt and Fanaa, actress Kajol has shown many shades of acting in her 32-year professional journey in Hindi cinema. However, during this time, she never got action. Now she is also ready to spread the colors of action in the painting of her professional journey. Kajol is doing her first pan-India film 'Maharangini: Queen of Queens' with Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati. Recently the teaser of the film was released in which Kajol was seen in a fierce style. The central theme of the story of this film is the love of children for their parents.

Role of the Most Powerful Woman of Maharashtra

According to the director of the film, Charan Tej, Kajol prepared herself thoroughly for action before landing on the sets of the film. There will also be emotion in her actions. In the film, Kajol will be playing the role of Maya, a woman who grew up in the biggest slum of Mumbai. Who emerges from the slum and becomes the most powerful woman in Maharashtra. The central theme of the story of this film is the love of children for their parents. An attempt has been made to give the same message through the story of the film. The shooting of this film was done in Hyderabad last February.

Watch the teaser here:

These actors will also be with Kajol in the mass actioner

This film starring Naseeruddin Shah, Prabhu Deva and Jisoo Sengupta along with Kajol is being made in Hindi. Along with Hindi, there are plans to release the film in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as well. The shooting of the final schedule of this film will start soon in Mumbai. No official announcement has been made on the release date of this film yet.

