Saif Ali Khan attack case: 16,000-page police chargesheet reveals terrifying details Mumbai Police's 16,000-page chargesheet in Saif Ali Khan's knife attack case uncovered shocking details. Kareena Kapoor's statement outlined the harrowing timeline as CCTV footage captures the accused across 25 locations.

New revelations have emerged in the knife attack case involving actor Saif Ali Khan, as the Mumbai Police filed a 16,000-page chargesheet detailing the horrific events of January 15. The document includes crucial CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts, and a detailed statement from Kareena Kapoor Khan, offering insight into what transpired that night. According to the chargesheet, the accused, identified as Shariful Islam, was seen in footage captured by 25 different CCTV cameras. The document provided a comprehensive breakdown of his movements within the premises of Saif and Kareena’s residence in Bandra West, Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor's statement

Kareena, in her official police statement, revealed how she first saw Saif bleeding after he was stabbed by the intruder. "He had injuries on his back, neck, and hand. I immediately told him, 'forget everything, we need to go to the hospital,'" she said.

She also stated that she tried searching for the intruder inside the house but soon realised the property was no longer safe. She decided to evacuate with Saif, their sons Taimur and Jehangir, and household staff.

The intruder held a knife and Hexablade, demanded money

On the night of the incident, Kareena had returned home around 1:20 am after meeting her friend Rhea Kapoor. Around 2:00 am, caretaker Junu alerted her and Saif that someone with a knife was inside Jeh’s room.

Kareena recalled seeing the man—dressed in black clothes and a cap, approximately 5’5” in height—standing near their son with a knife and hexablade in hand. Nurse Eliyama Philip had already been injured. As Saif attempted to intervene, the intruder attacked him brutally.

Taimur insisted on accompanying Saif to hospital

After the attack, Kareena managed to evacuate everyone, instructing staff Hari, Ramu, Ramesh, and Paswan to search the house. When the intruder couldn't be found, she ordered everyone to leave immediately. "Let's forget everything. Let’s go down. Saif needs treatment right away," she recalled saying.

Saif, accompanied by their son Taimur and staff member Hari, left for Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw. Taimur insisted on accompanying his father, to which Kareena eventually agreed.

Karishma Kapoor and staff informed

Kareena informed her sister Karishma Kapoor, manager Poonam Damania, and Poonam's husband Tejas about the incident. Soon after, police arrived and began searching the residence but couldn't locate the intruder. Kareena later reached the hospital to ensure Saif and Eliyama were treated.

Saif's statement corroborates the events

In his own statement, Saif confirmed the sequence of events. "Around 2 am, Geeta came into the bedroom and said someone with a knife was demanding money in Jeh’s room. I ran there and saw the man standing near Jeh with a knife and hexablade. When I tried to stop him, he attacked me on my neck, back, hands, chest, and legs."

Saif said he eventually managed to push the attacker away and escape with his family to the upper floor, where they locked themselves in a room before evacuating.

The case remains under investigation, and further updates are expected as the police continue their probe.